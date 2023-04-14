Survey says no landslide election win

No party will win the May 14 election by a landslide, according to the latest Super Poll survey.

According to the nationwide survey conducted from April 5-13 among 6,073 people, Pheu Thai will win, capturing 160 House seats from the constituency and party-list systems.

The party will win 133 out of 400 constituency seats and another 27 out of 100 party list seats. Pheu Thai, which set its sight on winning 310 seats, will win 185 seats at most or 135 seats in the worst-case scenario, according to Super Poll.

Bhumjaithai was predicted to finish second with a total of 121 seats — 101 constituency seats and 20 more from the party list. At best Bhumjaithai will capture 146 seats or a low of 96.

The Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) was projected to come third with 64 seats, 53 from the constituencies and 11 from the party list. It could win 89 seats if it fares well and only 39 if it performs poorly.

The Democrats are likely to grab 44 constituency seats and 8 party-list seats, bringing their total to 52, while the United Thai Nation (UTN) Party is expected to win 43 in total, 35 from the constituency system and 8 from the party list.

The Move Forward Party (MFP) is predicted to capture ten constituency seats and 12 from the party list while the remaining 38 seats — 24 constituency and 14 list — will be split among other parties.

According to Super Poll, the Democrats have the chance to sweep some southern provinces while Bhumjaithai is predicted to expand its support bases in the region.

Pheu Thai is expected to retain most of its seats in the upper Northeast and the North while the PPRP is going strong in Nakhon Ratchasima, Prachin Buri and Sa Kaeo.