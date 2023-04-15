Chuan frets as Dems slide in opinion polls

Democrat members are in high spirits as they enter the venue for party-list candidacy registration in Bangkok on April 4. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

The Democrat Party's low approval rating has its patriarch Chuan Leekpai worried.

Speaking at a rally in Constituency 3 in the southern province of Krabi, Mr Chuan admitted he is concerned about the party's waning popularity as the Democrats trail behind in opinion polls.

Mr Chuan is being hoped by the party to recapture support in the southern region, the party's traditional stronghold.

Despite his concerns, he remains hopeful that the Democrats will win more party-list seats in the May 14 polls.

The former Democrat leader also expressed fear of widespread vote-buying in the lead-up to election day. He urged voters to cast ballots for politicians with clean records.

Regarding policies, Mr Chuan said the party is pushing to implement several programmes, including a school milk project, education loans and farmer income guarantees.

Chuan: Still has hope for Democrats

Srettha in Hua Hin

Pheu Thai's prime ministerial candidate Srettha Thavisin stopped by his favourite barbecue pork stall at a market in Hua Hin as he took his canvassing campaign to Prachuap Khiri Khan on Friday morning.

The property tycoon was warmly greeted by the shop owner, who said Mr Srettha was a long-time customer and wished him success in the general election.

Pheu Thai supporters also gave him flowers and praised the Pheu Thai Party for initiating the universal healthcare scheme.

Mr Srettha assured that the party candidates would win in the province.

Mr Srettha and the party candidates were scheduled to canvass in Pran Buri in the afternoon before returning to Hua Hin to join the water splashing activities.

On Thursday, he participated in a water fight in Phetchaburi, saying it was his first in two decades.

Srettha: Confident about victory

Healthy housing vow

A Bhumjaithai Party candidate contesting the elections in Bangkok on Friday promised to look into health, environment and sanitation issues facing residents of the state-run housing units.

Pada Worakanont, who is vying for a seat in Constituency 6, said she received several complaints during her visit to Din Daeng flats and would ask the party to push for a policy to improve the livelihood of residents.

She said that access to first-aid kits, clean water, and a better garbage management disposal system would be high on her agenda.

According to Ms Pada, she would also ask the party, if it is part of the government, to seek the supervision of the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security and the Ministry of Public Health to help improve the people's quality of life.

Pada: Wants to boost livelihoods

Prayut goes merit-making

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha led key members and election candidates of the United Thai Nation (UTN) Party on a merit-making tour in Bangkok's Thon Buri area on Friday.

Wearing a tie-dyed shirt over his party T-shirt to keep with the Songkran festival mood, the prime minister made his first stop at Wat Pichayayatikaram in Khlong San district.

As soon as he arrived, some temple visitors asked to perform a rot nam dam hua ceremony -- in which water is poured over the hands of elderly relatives to seek their blessing -- and wished him success in the May 14 election.

Gen Prayut and the UTN members paid respect to Luang Pho Somprattana, the principal Buddha image of the temple, and to the statues of King Taksin, King Naresuan and King Rama V in the temple compound and sought their blessings for the country's peace and prosperity.

The prime minister, who is the UTN's No.1 prime ministerial candidate, also asked the temple visitors to support the UTN candidate contesting for the seat in the constituency and the party to help him with his mission.

The UTN delegation then headed to Wat Hongrattanaram in Bangkok Yai district and nearby Wat Rakangkositaram in Bangkok Noi district before canvassing for support in the neighbourhood, including Wang Lang market.