Paetongtarn still leads nationwide for PM: poll

Paetongtarn Shinawatra, centre, Pheu Thai’s chief adviser on public participation and innovation, arrives at the Thai-Japan Bangkok Youth Centre to support the party’s candidates in Bangkok on April 3. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

Paetongtarn "Ung Ing" Shinawatra, the Pheu Thai Party's No. 1 candidate for prime minister, still leads all other potential contenders in terms of suitability for the position, according to the second pre-election poll by the National Institute of Development Administration, or Nida Poll.

The poll was conducted on April 3-7 by telephone interviews with 2,000 people aged 18 and over of various levels of education, occupations and incomes throughout the country to compile their opinions on the May 14 election.



Asked who they would support for the post of prime minister in this election, the answers were:



• 35.70% for Ms Paetongtarn of the Pheu Thai Party

• 20.25% for Pita Limjaroenrat of the Move Forward Party

• 13.60% for Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha of the United Thai Nation Party

• 6.10% nobody is suitable

• 6.05% for Srettha Thavisin of the Pheu Thai Party

• 4.15% for Khunying Sudarat Keyuraphan of the Thai Sang Thai Party

• 3.45% for Pol Gen Sereepisuth Temeeyaves of the Seri Ruam Thai Party

• 2.55% for Anutin Charnvirakul of the Bhumjaithai Party

• 2.20% for Jurin Laksanawisit of the Democrat Party

• 1.95% for Korn Chatikavanij of the Chartpattanakla Party

• 1.45% for Cholnan Srikaew of the Pheu Thai Party

• The rest, 2.55% combined, for Gen Prawit Wongsuwon (Palang Pracharath), Wan Muhamad Nor Matha (Prachachart), Mongkolkit Suksintaranond (Thai Civilised), Kanchana Silpa-archa (Chartthaipattana), Pirapan Salirathavibhaga (United Thai Nation), Warong Dechgitvigrom (Thai Pakdee), Tewan Liptapanlop (Chartpattanakla), Abhisit Vejjajiva (Democrat), Chuan Leekpai (Democrat) and Boonravi Yomchinda (Ruam Jai Thai).



Asked from which party their choice for constituency MP would, the answers were:



• 47.20% Pheu Thai

• 21.20% Move Forward

• 10.80% United Thai Nation

• 4.75% Democrat

• 3.75% Bhumjaithai

• 2.75% still undecided

• 2.15% Seri Ruam Thai

• 2.10% Palang Pracharath

• 2.05% Thai Sang Thai

• 1.50% Chartpattanakla

• The rest, 1.75% combined, for Chartthaipattana, Prachachart, Thai Pakdee, Thai Civilised, Sang Anakhot Thai and Therd Thai parties.



Asked which party they would vote for on the party-list ballot, the answers were:



• 47.00% Pheu Thai

• 21.85% Move Forward

• 11.40% United Thai Nation

• 4.50% Democrat

• 3.00% Bhumjaithai

• 2.65% Seri Ruam Thai

• 2.35% still undecided

• 2.10% Thai Sang Thai

• 1.80% Palang Pracharath

• 1.55% Chartpattanakla

• The rest, 1.80% combined, for Chartthaipattana, Prachachart, Thai Pakdee, Thai Civilised, Sang Anakhot Thai and Therd Thai parties.