Paetongtarn as PM would solve economic problems: poll
Thailand
Politics

Paetongtarn as PM would solve economic problems: poll

published : 16 Apr 2023 at 12:28

writer: Online Reporters

The Election Commission (EC) organised a meeting, attended by the general public, to promote knowledge and understanding of elections at the Chaeng Wattana government office complex in Lak Si district on April 11. The meeting was chaired by Sawaeng Boonmee, the EC secretary-general. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)
The Election Commission (EC) organised a meeting, attended by the general public, to promote knowledge and understanding of elections at the Chaeng Wattana government office complex in Lak Si district on April 11. The meeting was chaired by Sawaeng Boonmee, the EC secretary-general. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)

Paetongtarn "Ung Ing" Shinawatra, a prime ministerial candidate of the Pheu Thai Party, would be good at solving economic problems if she is chosen to take the position, according to an opinion survey by Suan Dusit Rajabhat University, or Suan Dusit Poll.

The poll was conducted on April 11-14 both online and in field interviews with 1,274 people throughout the country to compile their opinions who, as prime minister, would be good at dealing with 11 issues.

The 11 issues were:

  • solving economic problems
  • building a happy society 
  • suppressing narcotics
  • tackling corruption
  • improving the quality of life and people's welfare 
  • promoting education
  • resolving social conflicts
  • forming a new government
  • promoting understanding between the people and the military
  • handling religious affairs
  • increasing the country's international competitiveness

Compared to other prime ministerial candidates, the respondents were of the opinion that Ms Paetongtarn would be good at solving economic problems (25.35%), building a happy society (22.29%), improving the quality of life and people's welfare (25.36%) and increasing the country's international competitiveness (24.38%).

Pita Limjaroenrat of the Move Forward Party would be good at solving corruption problems (20.91%) and promoting education (22.24%).

Gen Prawit Wongsuwon of the Palang Pracharath Party would be good at solving the problem of social conflicts (19.42%) and coordinating the formation of a new government (19.24%).

Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha of the United Thai Nation Party would be good at promoting understanding between the people and the military (20.19%) and handling of religious affairs (16.24%).

Pol Gen Sereepisut Temeeyaves of the Seri Ruam Thai Party would be good at narcotics suppression (34.90%).

