PM lags in new polling

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, centre, poses for pictures with people at the Chatuchak market in Bangkok on Sunday. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, in his capacity as the prime ministerial candidate of the United Thai Nation Party (UTN), on Sunday shrugged off recent opinion polls suggesting he has fallen behind other key candidates.

"No I'm not. It's the right of people to choose who they will vote for and into whose hands they will place the future of the nation. It's totally their choice. I can't make them do or not do anything," he said when asked if he felt discouraged by these poll results at all.

And when asked how the UTN would go about boosting its popularity before the election, Gen Prayut said he would rather give importance to improving public understanding about what his party will do to improve the country's economic and social conditions rather than woo voters by promising to placate everyone.

"We have already suffered enough negative consequences from election campaigns full of promises. Other countries opt to provide extra care only to specific groups of people who really need it," he said.

"If voters fall for those [unrealistic] promises, that will only lead to bad karma for the entire nation," he said.

Currently, a balance is lacking between the supply side and demand side, meaning there are more producers and sellers than buyers, he said, adding that's why the UTN aims to strike a balance that will keep the country's economy growing in a more sustainable way.

On top of that, the government has been trying to attract more international investors, he said.

Asked to clarify as to why he had said previously that the UTN's state welfare policy trumps the 10,000 baht promised by the Pheu Thai Party, which is offering the money to everyone aged 16 and older, Gen Prayut said it's because the UTN promises to raise the monthly living allowance for the poor to 1,000 baht.

"The 10,000 baht will be for only a period of six months while the 1,000 baht will be given every month," he said.

Aside from that, he said, the 1,000-baht-a-month in financial assistance is intended for people needing help, unlike policies promising to hand out cash to everyone.

"We've carefully researched various sources including the experience of other countries before coming up with this policy," he said.

"And don't forget that we have to pay attention to the country's financial stability as well."

"I am not saying policies of other parties are all bad. What I am trying to do is pointing out why [we have come up with these policies]," he said.

Deputy UTN leader Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana, meanwhile, insisted the UTN's popularity is steadily increasing, particularly in the southern constituencies where many people want Gen Prayut to return as prime minister.

A new National Institute of Development Administration (Nida) poll released on Sunday showed Gen Prayut still trailing Paetongtarn Shinawatra of the Pheu Thai Party and Pita Limjaroenrat of the Move Forward Party.

Ms Paetongtarn leads with 35.7%, but her support was down from 38.2% in Nida's first pre-election poll in March.

In second place, Mr Pita, with 20.25%, was up from 15.75% previously, while Gen Prayut fell to 13.60% from 15.65%.

Srettha Thavisin, of the Pheu Thai Party was a new face in the second poll with 6.05% of support, replacing Khunying Sudarat Keyuraphan of the Thai Sang Thai Party, who has 5.10%, up from 4.15% last time.