Chartpattanakla touts 'Korat-nomics' policy

Tewan: Wants fairer energy prices

The Chartpattanakla Party on Monday proposed an economic development policy to stimulate the economy and bring growth to Nakhon Ratchasima and the northeastern region.

Tewan Liptapanlop, the party's secretary-general and an MP candidate vying for a seat in Nakhon Ratchasima's Constituency 1, said the policy, known as "Korat-nomics", would help transform the region into a new economic corridor.

He said comprehensive transport development is also high on the party's agenda as it is essential to economic activities.

During the briefing, he said the party would seek to revise the energy price structures to make them fair, noting that transport costs and consumer goods prices would fall following energy price reforms.

According to Mr Tewan, voters in Nakhon Ratchasima always give the party a chance in elections and he hopes they will continue supporting the party and its candidates in the May 14 polls.

Nakhon Ratchasima has 16 seats up for grabs, the second-highest number of constituencies after Bangkok.

PHEU THAI MOMENTUM

The Pheu Thai Party will hold rallies in 17 provinces across the country over the next 13 days, according to Nattawut Saikuar, director of the so-called "Pheu Thai Family."

He said the party's campaign teams would visit the northeastern, lower north, central and southern regions in this leg of a campaign with three major rallies in Bangkok on April 20, 24 and 28.

The head campaign team will be led by prime ministerial candidate Srettha Thavisin and joined by core party figures such as Noppadon Pattama and Adisorn Piangkate, he said.

Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Pheu Thai's chief adviser on public participation and innovation and another prime ministerial candidate, plans to join these rallies via video link as much as her physical health allows, he said.

MFP 'MOST GOOGLED'

The Move Forward Party (MFP) is thankful for all the positive feedback and will continue to work for the betterment of society, spokesman Rangsiman Rome said on Monday.

Mr Rangsiman revealed that the MFP had been a trending search term on Google in Thailand for the past month and looked up far more times than its rivals. Searches involving the party and its MP candidates had broken into the top ten of all election-related queries during the period, he added.

Mr Rangsiman said the MFP had collated all the information about its candidates and 312 policies on its website for voters to read.

In addition, the popularity of the MFP and its leader Pita Limjaroenrat have risen on social media, which reflects its effort to perform its duty in politics to maintain a firm stance on opposing vote-buying and military government, he said.

He also invited people to attend a big stage event in Samyan Mitrtown this Saturday from 4pm to 7pm to mark to start of a period when the party hopes to boost its election prospects upcountry with a number of rallies.

"Our goal is to change this country for the better, although it's not easy. We need your support in every region, especially Bangkok. This time, we wish to win all 33 constituencies," he said.