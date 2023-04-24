BJT pushes land bridge project in South

Anutin Charnvirakul, leader of the Bhumjaithai Party, arrives at a candidate registration venue in Din Daeng district, Bangkok, on April 4. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

The Bhumjaithai Party is vowing to push for a "land bridge" that will connect the Andaman Sea with the Gulf of Thailand, saying the project will help spur economic growth in the South.

Itthidet Supong, spokesman of Bhumjaithai leader Anutin Charnvirakul, said Mr Anutin is keen on building an overland freight route that connects Ranong on the Andaman coast with Chumphon, which lies on the edge of the Gulf of Thailand.

Once completed, it will provide an alternative route for cargo ships looking to cross the Indian and Pacific oceans. At present, these ships must transit through the heavily-congested Straits of Malacca.

He said if approved, the project will see a large seaport constructed in Chumphon, while the existing port in Ranong will be upgraded so it could accommodate container ships.

The ports will be linked by a motorway, and a dual-track railway, as well as oil and gas pipelines, Mr Itthidet said, adding an industrial estate with warehouses will be built away from the coast to avoid impact on the environment.

Mr Itthidet added the project is estimated to generate revenue of about 1.3 trillion baht and push up gross domestic product by 3.7%, while creating half a million jobs.

Funding for the project will come mainly from the Infrastructure Fund and the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) agreement.

Improved welfare

The United Thai Nation (UTN) Party is promising to boost welfare assistance for all, including doubling the level of financial support to low-income earners.

The value of the so-called "Welfare-Plus Card", will jump from 300-400 baht a month to about 1,000 baht a month, said UTN deputy leader Suchart Chomklin, also Labour Minister.

He made the pledge during a rally in Chon Buri's Phan Thong district, where he helped UTN MP candidate Surapong Namchairujipong's campaign.

If Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha returns to power after the May 14 election, the UTN will pick up where the current government left off and push for amendments to the Social Security Act, which would allow subscribers access up to 30% of their pension prior to their retirement, he said.

He said the 30% portion belongs to the Social Security Fund, and its use will not pose a financial burden on the government.

Also, a higher child-rearing allowance will be disbursed for children from birth to six years old. The current allowance of 800 baht a month will be raised to 1,000 baht, he said.

Mr Suchart added he would propose that new hospitals be built to care exclusively for the 12 million social security members nationwide.

Undecided target

Meanwhile, the Move Forward Party (MFP) is appealing to undecided voters hoping they will boost the party's standing at the polls.

At a campaign rally in Samyan Mitrtwon in Bangkok on Saturday, MFP leader Pita Limjaroenrat urged them to vote for MFP in the May 14 general election and give the party a chance.

The MFP has consistently ranked high in opinion surveys conducted in the leadup to the polls, but it is now looking to maintain its edge over other parties. Mr Pita said while he understood some voters might have other plans for election day or are still unsure of their choice for candidates, he said the election is a rare opportunity to transform the country and the MFP is an agent of change.

He said the changes the party is bringing to the table will include a new constitution to democratise the country and elections of provincial governors, redistribution of land, 450-baht daily minimum wage, a solar-cell liberalisation policy to lower household energy prices, and improved welfare assistance across the board.

Door shut

The Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP), meanwhile, has made it clear that it won't join hands with parties which do not agree with the PPRP's stance on the country's core institutions and principles, said Sakoltee Phattiyakul, who is in charge of the party's election strategy.

He made the remark during a door-to-door campaign in Setthakij housing estate in Bang Kae district. Mr Sakoltee said the party will continue efforts to forge national reconciliation and heal the deep-seated rift in politics and society. However, PPRP refuses to be part of a post-election government that is made up of any parties with opposing views on the country, religion and monarchy, he said.