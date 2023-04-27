Anutin talks alliances, polls with EU envoys

Seventeen envoys from 13 European countries meet Bhumjaithai Party leader Anutin Charnvirakul at the party's HQ on Wednesday to discuss the election and the party's policy towards the EU if it is able to form a coalition government. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

Bhumjaithai Party leader Anutin Charnvirakul said on Wednesday he affirmed the party's stance against amending Section 112, the lese majeste law, during a meeting with European Union (EU) ambassadors.

Speaking after meeting 17 diplomats from 13 European countries at the party's head office, Mr Anutin said he told the delegation Bhumjaithai would only have one condition when forming a post-election alliance -- that it would not work with any parties seeking to revise the lese majeste law.

He said the discussion touched on a number of issues including the political situation, the upcoming general election, post-election scenarios and Bhumjaithai's policy approach toward the EU.

He said he told the EU delegation the party had not discussed prospective partnerships with any party and that it would respect the democratic process -- including letting the party that wins the most House seats form a coalition first.

Mr Anutin said he gave assurances to the EU diplomats that Thailand was a step closer to democracy with the May 14 election, although the Senate's role in co-selecting the prime minister remained an obstacle.

However, the Senate's term will expire soon and so will its power to join the prime minister's vote, he added.

Asked why EU ambassadors met with Bhumjaithai, he said he believed the delegation was seeking to meet parties likely to play a key role after the election.

Asked if the EU diplomats raised the party's cannabis decriminalisation policy, he said the issue was raised and the party informed them the policy was successfully implemented.

The party would continue pushing for passage of a law to regulate its use. He added the passage of a cannabis control bill would be a condition of his party's participation in the next government as well. Critics say the absence of regulation has severely hampered the policy rollout.

Mr Anutin said the party would support the formation of a constitution-drafting assembly to write a new charter, adding that if the charter is revised, it should be done by the people.