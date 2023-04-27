Prayut touts UTN bread and butter policy

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha campaigns for votes in Yaowarat area on April 20. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, the United Thai Nation (UTN) Party's No 1 prime ministerial candidate, on Wednesday launched the party's bread and butter policy aimed at improving living standards.

Gen Prayut said the policy was unveiled to let the public know what the party would do and how it would achieve its goals if it were to become the next government following the elections on May 14.

The UTN's policy was built on what his administration has already achieved over the past several years, Gen Prayut said.

The policy seeks to address the problems faced by various groups of people nationwide, he added.

The prime minister stressed the importance of laying a foundation for inclusive and sustainable growth.

"I'd like to see our party be the main party. If we win a substantial number of seats, we can better implement the policies," Gen Prayut said.

"We have a multi-party coalition after the election, and each party has its policies," he said.

"It's like footballers from different teams called up for the national squad. I'm asking every party to consider the government's policy."

Gen Prayut said the UTN's campaign promises had been carefully formulated and could be successfully implemented.

He also urged other parties to think carefully about making campaign pledges and called on them to weigh the benefits with any possible negative impacts.

UTN leader Pirapan Salirathavibhaga said the UTN policy is not just about wooing voters' support. Mr Pirapan said it had been well-researched and has considered the country's economic situation.

Included in the new policy is the "Welfare-Plus Card", which would increase benefits from 300-400 baht a month to about 1,000 baht a month; a 30-billion-baht emergency fund; a higher child-rearing allowance of 1,000 baht per month for children from birth to 10 years old; and a 10,000-baht pension for retired subscribers of the Social Security Fund.

The prime minister also called on coalition parties to refrain from attacking the government as they had worked together for four years.

"We shouldn't attack each other. Instead, they should tell people what they will do if they become the government," Gen Prayut said.

"Don't forget we have been in the same boat for four years. Don't pin it on me. I've listened to every suggestion from cabinet ministers," he said.

"It's collective work, and I didn't make all the decisions by myself," he added.