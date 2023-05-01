Voters urged to help map national development

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha campaigns for votes in Songkhla province on Sunday. (Photo: Assawin Pakkawan)

SONGKHLA: Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Sunday called on voters in this southern province, especially the young generation, to join him in mapping the direction of national development.

In a campaign speech in Muang district, Gen Prayut, the United Thai Nation Party's No 1 prime ministerial candidate, told supporters that the May 14 general election is possibly the nation's most important election.

He said Thailand must change for the better and asked young voters to help him shape development. He also thanked people in Songkhla for their support.

Gen Prayut also introduced UTN leader Pirapan Salirathavi­bhaga, who is the party's No 2 prime ministerial candidate, and UTN candidate Jua Ratchasi to supporters.

After the speech, Gen Prayut toured several markets in Muang to solicit support for the UTN's MP candidates in the district.

On Saturday evening, thousands of people turned up for the UTN's first rally in Phatthalung, which was held in the province's Muang district.

There, he told party supporters that every policy proposal could be implemented if the UTN wins the election, gains control of the House and leads the next government.

He touted support for a double-track rail system for every region, a new motorway project to connect the Andaman coast with the Gulf of Thailand and amendments to outdated laws.

He also said several development schemes under his government could not be completed due to insufficient funds, a problem made worse by the Covid-19 pandemic. "These policies we want to push can't proceed if the party has too few seats," he said. "There are several issues that I have to finish, and I'm here asking for your votes and support for the UTN."

Gen Prayut spent the weekend campaigning in Trang, Phatthalung and Songkhla provinces, known to be traditional strongholds of the Democrat Party, and wrapped up his tour with a rally in Songkhla's Hat Yai district on Sunday.

There are 60 constituency seats up for grabs in the South, compared with 50 in the previous election in 2019. The UTN aims to capture 20 seats in the region, which was split among the Democrats, the Palang Pracharath Party, the Bhumjaithai Party, the Prachachart Party and the Action Coalition for Thailand Party in the last polls.