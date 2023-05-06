MFP vows deep-rooted reforms

Move Forward Party (MFP) leader Pita Limjaroenrat is surrounded by party supporters during a campaign rally near Victory Monument in Bangkok on May 4. (Photo: Nutthawat Wichieanbut)

The Move Forward Party (MFP) can simultaneously tackle economic problems and resolve "difficult" political and social issues if it forms the next government, according to Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, the party's campaign assistant.

Mr Thanathorn, during a campaign rally in the Northeast on Friday, said many parties have come up with various proposals that focus solely on bread-and-butter problems and these could ultimately set the country back.

He said the MFP, led by Pita Limjaroenrat, is proposing to address "difficult" political and social issues and resolve economic problems at the same time.

Boosting trade, revamping the education curriculum, investing in new technologies, creating jobs and reforming the military can go hand in hand, he said.

"If Mr Pita becomes the prime minister, the MFP-led government will set out to do these things. The Commerce Ministry will sell produce overseas. The Education Ministry will revise the curriculum to reflect the changing world. The Industry Ministry will create jobs," he said.

"The Defence Ministry will set about reforming the armed forces to prevent more coups in the future. These can be implemented simultaneously. This is what we're offering."

Mr Pita told a rally in Nonthaburi on Thursday the party's election campaign has gained momentum, and it is en route to winning the May 14 polls and a ticket to Government House.

He said the party stands ready to lead the formation of the next coalition government.

Mr Pita touted four policies: to transform Nonthaburi into a hub for craft beer production in 100 days, vowed electric buses with fares of 8-45 baht, higher daily minimum wages of 450 baht, and use AI to stamp out graft. "It's just ten days till the election. We've come too far to lose," he said.