Advance voting underway nationwide

Voters show up at the Thai-Japanese youth centre in Din Daeng, Bangkok. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

Advancing voting began throughout the country on Sunday ahead of the May 14 election, with the highest number of voters - 52,771 - registering to cast their votes at Ramkhamhaeng University in Bangkok's Hua Mak area.

People who have registered for advance voting can cast their votes at designated polling stations nationwide from 8am - 7pm.



The Royal Thai Police Office has set up a security and peace maintenance centre for elections under the supervision of deputy national police chief Pol Gen Roy Ingkapairote.



Pol Lt Gen Nithithorn Jintakanon, the centre's spokesman, said all police stations where advance voting is taking place have been instructed to facilitate traffic in their areas of responsibility, while voters should plan their travel ahead of time.



Throughout the country, there are 26 polling stations where more than 20,000 voters have registered to cast their votes - 11 in Bangkok and 15 in other provinces.



The 11 polling units with more than 20,000 registered advance voters in Bangkok are: Ramkhamhaeng University, Hua Mak - 52,711; 5th Floor of Siam Paragon shopping centre, Pathumwan - 40,787; Huay Khwang district office - 28,344; Bang Khen district office - 26,288; Thailand-Japan Youth Centre, Din Daeng - 25,383; Lat Krabang district office - 25,258; Bang Na district office - 24,661, G Floor parking area of Central Phra Ram 2 - 23,112; parking area of Wat That Thong - 22,811; Chan Kasem Rajabhat University - 22,258; and Bang Sue district office - 21,490.



The 15 polling stations with more than 20,000 registered advance voters in other provinces are: Parking area, Samut Prakan's city hall - 36,520; Nonthaburi city hall - 33,835; Chon Buri city hall - 32,149; Chiang Mai International Exhibition and Convention Centre -31,220; Central Plaza, Ayutthaya - 27,649; Wat Klang Klong 3 School, Pathum Thani - 27,631; Bang Phli Ratbamrung School, Samut Prakan - 27,188; Bang Bo Withayakhom School, Samut Prakan - 27,188; Bung Siracha Pitayakhom School, Si Racha district, Chon Buri - 25,002; Khon Kaen International Convention and Exhibition Centre - 24,702: Panthong Chanupatham School, Chon Buri - 23,647; Samut Sakhon Withayalai School - 23,064; Central Plaza, Nakhon Ratchasima - 22,846; Tessaban Bansi Maharacha School, Si Racha district, Chon Buri - 22,288; and Bang Lamung School, Bang Lamuang district, Chon Buri - 20,737.



Traisuree Taisaranakul, a deputy government spokesperson, said eligible voters are required to show Thai national ID cards or other identification cards issued by state agencies such as driver's licences and passports.



They can also show electronic identification cards using ThaiID app, DLT QR LICENCE app, or the application for people with disabilities.