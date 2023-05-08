PPRP pitches 'war on poverty' to reduce income gap

Srettha Thavisin, one of Pheu Thai's prime ministerial candidates, is greeted by vendors at Or Tor Kor market in Chatuchak district on Sunday, where he helped the party's candidate for Constituency 8, Surachart Thienthong, canvass for votes. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

Slashing the price of energy, restructuring debts and building small business enterprises rank high on the Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP)'s campaign agenda.

Gen Prawit Wonsuwon, party leader and deputy prime minister, will wage a war on poverty and reduce the income gap, said Charnkrit Detwithak, a spokesman for the party's election strategy committee.

If elected back to government, the PPRP would revamp the energy price structure, which would cut benzine prices by 18 baht per litre, diesel prices by 6.3 baht per litre, cooking gas prices to 250 baht per cylinder container, household electricity prices to 2.5 baht per kilowatt hour (unit) and electricity prices for industries to 2.7 baht per unit.

In addition, the party would restructure people's debts owed both to mainstream and informal lenders. This will be treated as an urgent national agenda item as the government will act as a debt negotiator between financial institutions and debtors.

Measures to be put on the table include a debt moratorium, lending rate reduction and refinancing.

Mr Charnkrit added the party would establish a 300-billion-baht Pracharath fund to offer low-interest loans to businesses.

Also, a business model will be created where the tourism provinces can emulate the success of attractions in Bangkok in pulling in visitors. The spokesman added more than 100,000 franchise businesses will be created.

Anti-conflict

Khunying Sudarat Keyuraphan, leader of the Thai Sang Thai (TST) Party, campaigned on Sunday in Udon Thani and urged voters to move past political conflicts by voting for her party.

Speaking in front of at least 30,000 supporters, Khunying Sudarat, the party's solo prime ministerial candidate, expressed her gratitude towards Udon Thani people, deeming the province the party's capital of democracy.

She hailed people in Udon Thani as having a firm democratic ideology, which is similar to the TST's stand resisting military coups.

She urged people to vote for the TST, saying they should choose her party if they do not want conflicts to escalate.

Roaring back

The Bhumjaithai Party has claimed it has what it takes to make the economy roar again.

The party hit the campaign trail in the Thon Buri area where its members prayed at the King Monument, the rally site, in Wong Wian Yai on Saturday.

After the ceremony, Bhumjaithai leader Anutin Charnvirakul said the country has seen its progress stalemate for the past 20 years and it is now time to move forward.

"Before this, the economy was growing as investors poured investments into the country. This has disappeared in the last 20 years as political conflict has been growing.

"This is a time for the country to embrace a constructive political atmosphere, which is what Bhumjaithai has promised to do for the next government," said Mr Anutin.

He said the party's main focus involves a plan to develop people's wellness, vowing the Bhumjaithai stands ready to support any policies from other parties which could help national development.

Young target

The Chartthaipattana Party is broadening its support base by pledging to work with people across generations in a government.

The party organised its campaign rally in Samyan Mitrtown, a hangout spot for youngsters, in Bangkok on Sunday where the party insisted it counted on the support of young voters to expand its turf.

Party leader Varawut Silpa-parcha told the crowd that people from diverse ages have a part to play in improving the country.

The campaign, joined by party candidates from 15 constituencies in Bangkok, was held under the theme "Top and Team". Top is Mr Varawut's nickname.

Chartthaipattana fielded 15 of 33 constituencies in Bangkok, an area of focus for the party.

He said the party always keeps its ears open to the opinions of young people. Chartthaipattana is also a believer in solving problems through peaceful means, he said. "We don't make enemies or sow the seed of conflict," he said.

The party's campaign rally in the heart of Bangkok was a rare sight, according to observers. Based in Suphan Buri, Chartthaipattana has tried to shrug off the image of being an "upcountry" party.