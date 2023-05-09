Lack of experience no hindrence: Pita

Leading from the front: Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha speaks to supporters from a campaign truck making its way through downtown Narathiwat where he is helping MP candidates of the United Thai Nation (UTN) Party, of which he is a prime ministerial candidate, canvass for votes there on Monday. (Photo: UTN)

The Move Forward Party (MFP) has downplayed its lack of experience in government, saying it has proven itself during the last four years of working in the legislative branch.

Addressing a campaign rally in Hat Yai district of Songkhla on Monday, party leader, Pita Limjaroenrat, compared the current situation the MFP finds itself in to that faced by the Future Forward Party (FFP), the MFP's predecessor when it managed to get into parliament as a newcomer party in the previous 2019 election. Despite having zero experience working in parliament, the FFP was able to perform effectively in its legislative capacity and gained relevant experience in the process.

"Likewise, if you want the MFP to have that experience, you should vote for us," he told the crowd of supporters.

Mr Pita reiterated that people should vote for the party in both the constituency and list systems so it can deliver all its 300 campaign policies without a hitch. Also, he would need enough support in parliament to be able to lead the country as the MFP's sole prime ministerial candidate.

The party has drawn up a "Hat Yai declaration" containing election pledges tailored exclusively for southern constituencies, which include turning the Sor Por Kor land reform papers into title deeds.

He insisted the party would not allow any cabinet ministers to abuse their authority by letting their cronies procure land they knew in advance will be developed as part of a state project and then sell the plots at high prices to the government.

Mr Pita also promised to change the face of Songkhla from a resource-based economy relying on tourism and cross-border trade to a creative economy with vastly improved transport connectivity.

No Uncles

The Thai Sang Thai Party has erected campaign posters to underscore its message of resistance against the "Uncles" and political conflict.

The posters have been put up throughout Bangkok, the party's primary turf, in the final week leading up to Sunday's general election.

Trirat Sirichantharopas, the TST deputy secretary-general and the party's MP candidate for the capital, called on voters to support the party if they are apprehensive about politics controlled by the "Uncles", a reference to Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon, and want to get away from ongoing political conflict.

He added the TST believes the party was fully capable of tackling the bread-and-butter issues and narrowing social discrepancies without having to endure political conflict.

Khunying Sudarat Keyuraphan, the TST leader and its sole prime ministerial candidate, has insisted the party upholds the constitutional monarchy and is steadfast in its principle of being anti-dictatorship.

She added the party works for the benefit of the "little people".

Dems ready for final push

The Democrat Party is mobilising its manpower to organise major rallies to cover as much ground as possible, including its strongholds in the South, in the coming days.

Following a speech at an election rally in Satun on Monday, party leader Jurin Laksanawisit said the party will go all out to address supporters in a series of major rallies until almost the last day of the campaign.

Also on Monday, the party was scheduled to hit the campaign trail in Hat Yai district and two other locations in Songkhla. Turnout was expected to exceed tens of thousands at each venue.

Mr Jurin said the Democrats were an established political institution that could be depended on in terms of its handling of the economy, politics and government.

As deputy prime minister and commerce minister, he said he and his party had pushed exports to an all-time high, generating tremendous revenue for the country.

The party has been a positive force for sustaining democracy and has no record of corruption, he said. "People should consider carefully. Sunday's election will decide the country's future," Mr Jurin said.

Dark horses in Phuket

The Chartpattanakla Party is hoping its candidates will emerge as dark horses in Phuket, with its pledge to materialise micro-economic changes to benefit small-scale borrowers.

During the campaign team's visit to the See Kor market in Kathu district, the party met with people at the market who expressed particular interest in the policy to scrap the blacklisting of people by the credit bureau, said leader Korn Chatikavanij.

The proposed blacklist abolition has been the party's most talked about policy, he added. Vendors said the pandemic had seen many who were blacklisted by the credit bureau turn to predatory lenders for high-interest loans.

The abolition would enable them to regain access to proper loans with affordable rates of interest.

Mr Korn said he was confident the party's candidates in Phuket's two constituencies would win their races.