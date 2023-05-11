Prayut calls on Chumphon voters to help him in quest for PM

Cryptic crowd-pleaser: In the lead up to Sunday's general election, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, a United Thai Nation Party prime ministerial candidate, returns on Wednesday to Chumphon, one of the party's political strongholds in the South to meet his supporters. (Photo: United Thai Party)

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Wednesday called on voters in Chumphon to vote for all three United Thai Nation (UTN) candidates and also the party on the list ballot to ensure the party gets the 25 MPs needed to make him eligible for the premiership election.

Gen Prayut, the UTN's No.1 prime ministerial candidate, was in Chumphon for a second time after appearing there in January as a campaign speaker because the province is one of the UTN's strongest areas.

He told voters in Tha Sae district that he was happy to return to meet his supporters in Chumphon again. "If all voters vote for the UTN and the UTN can form a coalition government, I promise that I will do everything better," he said.

He also said if his party forms the next government, Chumphon's economy will be better and that a major road from Chumphon to the nearby province of Ranong will be improved.

He was referring to the land bridge that is part of his government's plan to develop a Southern Economic Corridor covering Chumphon, Ranong, Surat Thani and Nakhon Si Thammarat which will connect with the Eastern Economic Corridor in Chon Buri and Rayong.

Last major speech

The Democrat Party will hold a major election campaign event tomorrow in Lan Khon Muang in front of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration.

The event will be led by its leader Jurin Laksanawisit and ex-leader Abhisit Vejjajiva. It will kick off at 5pm.

Deputy Democrat Party leader Ongart Klampaiboon said on Wednesday the event will feature the last major speech before Sunday's election and will mainly focus on encouraging Thais to support Democrat candidates across the country.

The party will also outline policies that can meet the demands of all sectors of society and which can be immediately implemented if it can form the government.

Mr Ongart said this election is important as it will determine the fate of the nation and the Democrats will show how to drive the country towards sustainability on the foundation of a democratic system with the monarch as the head of state.

MFP in Surat Thani

Parit Wacharasindhu, policy campaign manager of the Move Forward Party (MFP) launched an election caravan in Surat Thani on Tuesday to highlight its intention to abolish activities engineered by the now-defunct National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO) to promote fairness in politics.

"MFP policies will not only benefit certain groups, but all people. Good democratic politics is one person has an equal voice which means everyone's voice will determine the future of the country," Mr Parit told supporters while canvassing with the MFP's candidate for Constituency 7 around Wat Klang Kao in Surat Thani City Municipality.

Mr Parit said if the MFP can form the government, it will cancel the political succession and special powers granted to the NCPO-formed Senate including the 20-year national strategy.

He also said the MFP will form a new Election Commission.

Backing the winner

Suwat Liptapanlop, the Chartpattanakla Party's No.1 prime ministerial candidate, on Wednesday said the party will respect how people vote and support the party that wins most House seats in forming a new government.

Mr Suwat told supporters of the party's stance in Nakhon Ratchasima while helping party candidates canvass in Muang district.

He said he was confident his party candidates were trusted enough by people to be elected to represent them in parliament.

With some parties such as Pheu Thai and Move Forward gaining in popularity, he said every party was working hard and his party would support the one that wins most seats in parliament and support them in forming a new government.