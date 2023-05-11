Section
Protest at police station results in arrests, legal action
Thailand
Politics

Protest at police station results in arrests, legal action

Demonstrators demanded justice for 15-year-old detained for alleged lese majeste offence

published : 11 May 2023 at 12:59

writer: Post Reporters

The Samran Rat police station in Phra Nakhon district was stained with paint sprayed and splashed by demonstrators on Wednesday night. (Photo supplied)
The Samran Rat police station in Phra Nakhon district was stained with paint sprayed and splashed by demonstrators on Wednesday night. (Photo supplied)

Police have confirmed that they will take legal action against a group of demonstrators who were involved in a violent protest at Samran Rat police station on Wednesday night.

Nine demonstrators have been arrested for allegedly leading around 20 people to splash and spray paint at the station in Phra Nakhon district, Pol Maj Gen Nakharin Sukhonthawit, commander of the Metropolitan Police Division 6, said on Thursday. 

The group caused significant damage by breaking a glass door and splashing and spraying paint on walls, passages and stairs of the station, the commander added.

A policeman who tried to contain the situation was hit in the head and required seven stitches, further escalating the violence. 

Pol Maj Gen Nakharin said such an incident should not have happened as it damaged state property acquired with taxpayers' money.

The nine demonstrators have been charged with damaging state property, attacking government officials, and trespassing. Police will seek a court order for their detention, according to the commander.

The protesters claimed that they were demanding justice for a 15-year-old demonstrator who was detained at the Ban Pranee Juvenile Vocational Training Centre for Girls in Samphran district of Nakhon Pathom province. The teenage girl was prosecuted for an alleged lese majeste offence. 

According to Pol Maj Gen Nakharin, police could only abide by the law in her case since no guardians showed up to seek her temporary release.

