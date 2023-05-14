Senators: PM votes unbiased and in country's best interest

A number of senators on Saturday sought to reassure the public that the vote for the next prime minister will be free from influence and there are mixed opinions as to the best choice among members of the upper House.

Sen Seree Suwanpanont said senators have their own opinions and criteria when selecting the prime minister and noted that those who express their views do not represent the majority.

Mr Seree said that personally he will consider more than just votes and consider the qualifications, calibre and experiences of each prime minister candidate when casting his vote.

The number of House seats each party wins will determine if it is eligible to nominate a prime minister candidate for parliament to vote on.

"But for senators, they don't necessarily vote the same way as the people.

"If the Senate has to vote the same way as the majority of MPs, we don't need the Senate. This Senate has to do screening. They have a special role and they must know what their role is," he said.

Sen Khamnoon Sitthisamarn said although the constitution does not require the Senate to vote in line with the MPs, senators can't afford to discard the fact the government should have majority support in the House or it can't pass key bills.

However, the Senate must also screen candidates for key public posts, and the post of prime minister is most important of all, he said.

"We don't know who will win the election and who will be nominated. Some parties have three candidates.

"So, I think I will need room to think carefully to make a decision that will benefit the country," he said.

Sen Khamnoon said the next government will face many challenges and the Senate wants to sure the prime minister it chooses can steer the country away from crises and make a difference on the global stage.

Sen Chalermchai Fuengkhon said he will vote for the bloc that commands a majority in the House and noted that he cannot speak for his fellow senators.

"Parties shouldn't count on the Senate to support them.

"If they want to be the government, it is their job to gather 376 votes among themselves," he said.