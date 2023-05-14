Thai party leaders kick off nationwide vote in historic election

People line up at a voting booth in Khlong Tan Nuea area of Watthana district, Bangkok, to cast their ballots in Sunday's general election. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

Party leaders were among throngs of Thai voters appearing at polling stations nationwide early on Sunday to cast their ballots in an election that will decide whether Prayut Chan-o-cha will be ousted and replaced as prime minister eight years in power.

Election Commission (EC) chairman Ittiporn Boonprakong began his inspection of polling stations in Bangkok before 8am at Suan Bua School in Soi Ratchakhru, Phayathai district, where polling stations Nos 25-27 are located.

Mr Ittiporn cast his ballot at polling station No 26 designated for 973 voters. He was No 522 on the list.



He said tthat so far, the EC had received 163 petitions related to the election – 58 concerning alleged vote-buying, 55 on campaign smears and 17 on abuse of power on the part of government officials. In the 2019 election, there were a total of 592 petitions, Mr Ittiporn added.



The EC chairman then left with an entourage, heading for polling stations in Pathum Thani province.

United Thai Nation (UTN) Party's prime ministerial candidate and acting Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha greets officials at a voting station in Phaya Thai district, Bangkok, on Sunday. (Photo: UTN)



Gen Prayut, a prime ministerial candidate of the United Thai Nation Party, arrived at polling station No 10 in Phayathai district at about 9.06am and was greeted by a throng of Thai and foreign news reporters. He was No 163 on the voters' list.



His wife Naraporn and daughters Thanya and Nittha Chan-o-cha were to cast their ballots later at the same polling station.

Srettha Thavisin, a Pheu Thai candidate for the prime minister's post, shows his ballot card at a voting station on Soi Sukhumvit 16, Bangkok, on Sunday. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

Srettha Thavisin, a Pheu Thai Party candidate for the post of prime minister, arrived before 8am at polling station No 16 at City Lake Tower in Soi Sukhumvit 16. He was No 154 on the voters' list.



Speaking to reporters, Mr Srettha said he was glad to vote again after a long wait. He called for Thai citizens to turn up in large numbers, saying he was confident the country would see change after the polls closed at 5pm.



Mr Srettha said he would be at the Pheu Thai headquarters after 5.30pm to follow the vote count.

Palang Pracharath Party's prime ministerial candidate Prawit Wongsuwan arrives at a voting booth in Wang Thonglang district, Bangkok, on Sunday. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

Gen Prawit Wongsuwon, the prime ministerial candidate and leader of the Palang Pracharath Party, cast his vote at polling station No 11 in Wang Thong Lang district shortly after 8am. He was No 470 on the list of eligible voters.



He invited all those eligible to exercise their right to vote, saying the country's future hinged on their decision.

Pita Limjaroenrat, the leader and prime ministerial candidate of the Move Forward Party, turned up at polling station No 10 at Soi Sukhumvit 30 at 9.30am.



After casting his vote, Mr Pita said he had done his best to win popular support in the election. Like other party leaders, he said he hoped Thai voters would turn up in large numbers to make their voices heard.



Mr Pita said he was satisfied with and exited by the overall atmosphere after working hard on the campaign trail.

Move Forward Party's prime ministerial candidate Pita Limcharoenrat drops a ballot into a box at a voting booth in Khlong Tan Nuea. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

Paetongtarn "Ung Ing" Shinawatra, a Pheu Thai prime ministerial candidate, arrived at polling station No 15 at Kheha Thani 3 in Ram Intra area, Khannayao district shortly after 10.30am.



She was No 889 on the voters' list.



Ms Paetongtarn was accompanied by her mother Khunying Potjaman Damapong and her elder sister Pintongtha Shinwatra Kunakornwong, who also voted at the same station.



She was also greeted by a large number of Thai and foreign reporters.



Khunying Sudarat Keyuraphan, the Thai Sang Thai Party leader who is also a candidate for prime minister, arrived at polling station No 33 in Chompol area in Chatuchak district at 8.40am. She was accompanied by her family members.



She said she hoped the election would bring change for the better to Thailand.