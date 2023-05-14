Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Anutin casts vote in marijuana-print shirt
Thailand
Politics

Anutin casts vote in marijuana-print shirt

published : 14 May 2023 at 17:49

writer: Reuters

Bhumjaithai Party's prime ministerial candidate and acting Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul casts his ballot at a polling station in Muang district of Buriram province on Sunday. (Photo: Bhumjaithai Party)
Bhumjaithai Party's prime ministerial candidate and acting Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul casts his ballot at a polling station in Muang district of Buriram province on Sunday. (Photo: Bhumjaithai Party)

Thailand's health minister and cannabis advocate Anutin Charnvirakul turned heads during Sunday's election as he arrived to cast his vote at a polling station wearing a dark shirt with bright green marijuana leaves.

The 56-year-old is the prime ministerial candidate for the Bhumjaithai Party, which has campaigned on a promise to promote medical marijuana after successfully pushing for the substance to be decriminalised last year.

Without associated regulations in place, recreational use surged, angering the Southeast Asian country's conservatives. Mr Anutin has promised that if re-elected, he will tighten regulations to curb recreational use and restrict cannabis use to medical purposes only.

Mr Anutin flashed a smile as he emerged from a voting booth and declined to answer reporters' questions about the symbolism of his shirt.

His party, which ran on the same platform in the 2019 election, came in fifth place then, giving it a position in the current military-backed government. It is likely to repeat that performance this year.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Police probe voters who tore ballot papers

Incidents of people tearing ballot papers were reported in several provinces, but violators – most elderly and with health issues – insisted they had no intention of destroying the ballot papers and acted out of misunderstanding.

18:56
Thailand

Vote counting

The Election Commission is now counting votes after the general election concluded at 5pm on Sunday.

18:52
Thailand

Woman shoots, stabs husband with minor wife at polling station

SAMUT PRAKAN: A woman was detained after injuring her husband in a gun and knife attack near a polling station in Muang district on Sunday, police said.

18:13