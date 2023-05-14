Thailand decides: Live vote count

The Election Commission (EC) has begun counting votes after the general election concluded at 5pm on Sunday.

As of 11.43pm, the Move Forward Party had taken the lead in both the constituency and party-list races, followed by the Pheu Thai Party and the Bhumjaithai Party.

The votes were still being tallied, with unofficial results expected to be available around 11pm, according to the EC.