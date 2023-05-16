Prayut silent on political future, calls for unity

Outgoing Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha conjures up a smile for reporters at Government House after a meeting of his caretaker cabinet on Tuesday. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

Outgoing Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha remained silent about his political future in the wake of Sunday's general election after chairing a meeting of the caretaker cabinet on Tuesday.

Reporters asked if he would quit politics or not. He smiled and said, "No comment."

He was also tightlipped when reporters asked if he would remain in the fight and stay with the United Thai Nation Party.

He declined to comment on the possibility of former opposition party Pheu Thai joining hands with parties in his outgoing government and isolate the Move Forward Party, which won the most House seats.

Emerging after the cabinet meeting at Government House on Tuesday, Gen Prayut greeted reporters and the public and said his government remained on duty and was doing its best pending the formation of the new government.

He thanked people for their moral support for him and his government over the past years.

He thanked all voters who exercised their right at Sunday's polls and he congratulated all political parties that received votes.

Gen Prayut said he was happy with the process of forming a new government.

"I am happy with that and would like all Thai people to cooperate and promote unity and stability in the nation, without conflict, and jointly develop the nation," the prime minister said.

"This is for security, prosperity and sustainability. Adhere to the security of the important institutions of the nation for national development and the future of all Thais," Gen Prayut said.

The United Thai Nation Party, which has nominated him as its prime ministerial candidate, finished fifth in Sunday's elections with 36 House seats, compared to the Move Forward Party's 152 and Pheu Thai's 141, according to the latest figures.

Thirteen ministers were reported absent from Tuesday's cabinet meeting.