Democrats give conditional support to Pita for PM

Move Forward leader Pita Limjaroenrat announcing his party's election victory on Monday. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

Two key Democrat members say their party will vote for Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat as the next prime minister if the MFP gathers majority House support and protects the royal institution.

Chanin Rungsaeng, deputy secretary-general of the party, wrote on Facebook on Wednesday that there would be no problems if Democrat MPs support the candidate of the party that won the most House seats.

“But can you promise and confirm that Section 112 will not be revoked and there will not be any amendment to allow anyone to make accusations against the (royal) institution at will?” he said.

“Please do not betray Thailand and the people. Importantly do not touch or discredit the institution that Thai people respect. That would be intolerable,” Mr Chanin said.

Alongkorn Ponlabutr, acting deputy leader of the Democrat Party, said his party would respect the voters’ choice by supporting Mr Pita as the next prime minister without requiring its participation in the new coalition government in return.

The Democrat Party will give support if MFP is able to gather majority support in the House, Mr Alongkorn said. He planned to propose this position to the executive board and members of the Democrat Party next week.

“It is time for the Democrat Party to help find a way out of the deadlock that may occur in the process of the vote for the new prime minister,” he said.

The Democrat Party unofficially won 25 House seats, placing sixth, at Sunday’s general election. MFP emerged on top with 152 House seats.

Under the constitution, the 250 senators have the right to take part in the vote for the new prime minister along with the 500 members of the new House of Representatives.

The new prime minister needs the support of at least 376 members of the two Houses.

MFP is negotiating to form a coalition with former opposition parties that would give them 310 MPs. MFP members have been calling on MPs from other political parties and senators to also back Mr Pita.