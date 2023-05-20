Move Forward reverses decision to include Chartpattanakla in coalition

Pita Limjaroenrat, leader of the Move Forward Party (MFP), waves to MFP supporters at a gathering of political parties in Bangkok on Wednesday. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

The Move Forward Party’s (MFP) decision to include the Chartpattanakla Party in its alliance, with the aim of forming a coalition government, was short-lived due to strong opposition from its supporters.

MFP leader Pita Limjaroenrat posted a tweet on Friday night, apologising over the incident: "I would like to apologise. I will keep reminding myself that a party is bigger than an individual. The people are bigger than a party’."

Bowing to mounting pressure, the MFP posted a message on on its Facebook page on Friday night, acknowledging that it had heard the voices of the people, many of whom opposed the inclusion of Chartpattanakla in its alliance.

The move came after the MFP had held talks with Chartpattanakla regarding their support for Mr Pita’s bid to become prime minister and the formation of a planned coalition government.

The negotiations drew widespread criticism from the public, party staff, provincial-level panel members and party members. Most shared the same view that they could not accept the inclusion of Chartthaipattanakla. A meeting of prospective Move Forward MPs also expressed the same stance.

The opposition to Chartpattanakla stemmed from its leader Korn Chatikavanij, who had participated in the seven-month-long Bangkok Shutdown and anti-Yingluck Shinawatra protests that led to the military coup that toppled her administration in May 22, 2014. Mr Korn, a former deputy leader of the Democrat Party, also voted in favour of Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha, the coup leader at the time, as prime minister.

Former Democrat Party member Korn Chatikavanij, front right, joins an anti-government demonstration in Bangkok on Nov 29, 2013. (File photo: Apichit Jinakul)

The MFP, after winning the most House seats in the May 14 general election, said the party would proceed with talks and work towards a better understanding to gain more support from senators to secure enough votes to back its leader as prime minister, allowing it to form a government as soon as possible.

The MFP accepted criticism and apologised for disappointing the public. The party emphasised that the formation of the MFP-led government would be based on its political stance and policies it had earlier campaigned.

The MFP also apologised to Chartthaipattanakla for discontinuing the talks.

On Friday, the one-member New Party accepted the invitation to join the alliance, becoming the ninth party to do so. This would give the MFP-led bloc 314 House seats.

On Friday evening, Move Forward deputy leader Phicharn Chaowapatanawong, said the Chartpattanakla Party, with two House seats, had also agreed to join the coalition. This drew criticism from MFP supporters.