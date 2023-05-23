Prawit's party says it will not merge with Pheu Thai

Santi Prompat, right, accompanies Gen Prawit Wongsuwon, centre, in speaking to reporters after the May 14 general election. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) secretary-general Santi Prompat has rejected speculation of a merger with Pheu Thai and said Gen Prawit Wongsuwon remains the party's leader.

Mr Santi, the caretaker deputy minister of finance, was reacting to reports in Thai media the PPRP may merge into Pheu Thai, giving that party the numbers to form and lead the new coalition government.

Gen Prawit also denied he had any intention of resigning the party leadership or of quitting politics. "Where can I go?" he said.

Pheu Thai unofficially won 141 House seats, coming second, after the May 14 general election. PPRP was fourth with 40 seats. The Move Forward Party (MFP) has the most MPs-elect, 152. Bumjaithai came third with 70 seats but is not in the MFP coalition.

Mr Santi said at Government House on Tuesday that the speculated merger of PPRP into Pheu Thai was "fake news" promoted by people with ill intentions. PPRP did not have any such idea.

"It is not possible," Mr Santi said.

Gen Prawit remained the PPRP leader and party members' faith in him was unchanged, Mr Santi said.

However, when reporters asked whether PPRP could join hands with Pheu Thai if the Move Forward Party was unable to form the new government, Mr Santi said that could be a matter for the future. No-one could require the exclusion of Gen Prawit in exchange for a partnership.

Mr Santi spoke to reporters amid reports that PPRP had cancelled a planned press conference on Tuesday.

He said there was a misunderstanding. PPRP had no need to call a press conference at this time.

Gen Prawit, also a caretaker deputy prime minister, later answered reporters' questions after the weekly cabinet meeting.

He said he had not even considered the possibility of leaving the PPRP leadership or quitting politics.

“Oh. I haven’t thought about it. You must ask those who made such analyses. Ask them. Where can I go if I quit?” he said at Government House.

Asked again if he remained the PPRP leader, Gen Prawit said he continued to be its leader. He also denied speculation that PPRP would merge with Pheu Thai.

“You ask me, even though I have neither thought nor spoken about it. I haven’t made any move,” Gen Prawit said. He declined to comment when reporters asked if such rumours were aimed at preventing his PPRP from forming a coalition government.

On Monday evening Pheu Thai leader Cholnan Srikaew also rejected the possibility his party could form the next government with PPRP. Pheu Thai is one of the seven political parties that support an MFP-led coalition with the MFP leader as the next prime minister.