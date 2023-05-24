Prayut allays fears over transfer of power

Curtain call: Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha leaves a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, where he promised a smooth transition to a new government. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Tuesday assured the nation of a smooth transition from the caretaker government to the new government, adding that sufficient measures are being maintained to shore up the economy during the process.

"As the country will have to move forward, we have to continue working to take care of people while still waiting for the new government to come," Gen Prayut said.

The PM also urged all sides to refrain from scaremongering by creating frightening scenarios about the political situation that could upset the public.

"Please don't create more problems. I myself normally have no problem with any sides, and I do respect the [ongoing] democratic process," he said.

As for concerns over the need to keep driving the country's economy during the transition from the caretaker government to the new one, Gen Prayut said sufficient measures are in place to support and drive economic growth.

Asked about the recent massive sell-off of Thailand's bonds by global funds over concerns about the country's political uncertainties, he said it was impossible to stop those funds from selling Thailand's bonds.

However, Gen Prayut said that Thailand still has a good financial status despite some political uncertainties, and all sides should join hands in preventing them from developing into more serious problems.

Gen Prayut also said the only thing he expects to see happening is peace in the country, and as he is the caretaker prime minister, he will try his best to perform his duty until the new government takes over.

Asked if he had ever recently discussed with Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon their political future, Gen Prayut said he had not talked to Gen Prawit about anything other than their remaining responsibilities as the caretaker cabinet.

As for an online movement where supporters of the Move Forward Party (MFP) are being encouraged to join a rally to pressure the Senate to support the MFP-led bid to form a new government, Gen Prayut said the security authorities would ensure any rally stays within the boundaries of the law.