PPRP's Ruangkrai seeks probe into 'illegal' MoU

Ruangkrai: Has petitioned EC

Ruangkrai Leekitwattana, a former Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) list-MP candidate, on Wednesday petitioned the Election Commission (EC) to investigate an alleged violation of the organic law on political parties by the Move Forward Party (MFP) and the seven parties agreeing to join its new coalition.

In signing a memorandum of understanding on Monday on their intention to jointly form the new government, the parties could be seen as agreeing to be influenced by an outsider, which is prohibited under the organic law, according to Mr Ruangkrai.

He said his check with the MFP's regulations found none indicates specifically that the party is allowed to sign an MoU with any other parties regarding the formation of a new government.

"This could also mean the MFP's signing of the MoU with the parties is against the MFP's own regulations," he said.

The seven prospective coalition partners are the Pheu Thai, Prachachart, Thai Sang Thai, Seri Ruam Thai, Fair, Palang Sangkhom Mai and Pheu Thai Ruam Phalang parties.

Mr Ruangkrai said he also urged the EC to speed up examining his previous petition seeking a formal investigation into MFP leader Pita Limjaroenrat's alleged ineligibility to run in the election, and promptly forward the matter to the Constitutional Court.

In the petition, Mr Ruangkrai accused Mr Pita of being ineligible to run because he holds 42,000 shares in iTV Plc, a media company.

Section 98(3) of the constitution prohibits a person who holds shares in a media company from running in an election, he said.

Mr Pita has previously insisted the iTV shares belong to his family, while he only serves as executor of the inherited shares.

Asked whether this new petition would likely lead to the dissolution of the MFP, Mr Ruangkrai said all eight parties will be dissolved if found guilty as accused.

Mr Ruangkrai shrugged off criticism that he was merely attempting to justify the Senate's likely refusal to vote for Mr Pita in the coming selection of a new prime minister.

He has petitioned the EC to probe not only Mr Pita but also Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and his deputy, Gen Prawit Wongsuwon, in the past.