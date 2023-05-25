MFP ensures protection for cannabis growers, sellers

A health official examines cannabis products on Khao San Road in Bangkok in April 2023. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

The Move Forward Party (MFP) has reaffirmed its plan to reinstate cannabis as a narcotic drug, while ensuring protection for its growers and sellers.

MFP deputy leader Sirikanya Tansakun said on Thursday that her party intends to re-list cannabis as a narcotic through the Public Health Ministry's new regulation, which aims to authorise police and officials involved in narcotics suppression to effectively regulate its usage.

Following the decriminalising of cannabis, the lack of a law governing its use, cultivation, export and import has hindered the work of officials, she said.

Authorities could not effectively control cannabis use because there had not been a law to control its use, cultivation, export and import after its decriminalisation, she said.

"Operators and growers who comply with rules will have their businesses protected," Ms Sirikanya said. "This is for those who have obtained licences and registrations."

Once the new regulation comes into effect, there will be legislation in place to protect the lawful cultivation of cannabis, she added.

"We confirm that those who comply with the law will not be affected. Please rest assured," said the MFP member.

There will be an announcement to safeguard individuals who have registered their cannabis cultivation and the sale of cannabis-based herbal products, she said.

Re-listing cannabis as a narcotic is a policy of the MFP, which secured the most House seats in the May 14 general election. The re-listing is also outlined in the memorandum of understanding that MFP signed with its potential coalition allies.