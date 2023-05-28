Wherever UTN goes, so must Prayut

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha arrives at the Thai-Japan Bangkok Youth Centre on April 3 to support constituency candidates of the United Thai Nation Party, for which he is chief strategist and PM candidate. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

The United Thai Nation (UTN) Party could join the coalition alliance if Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha remains in the group, said UTN secretary-general Akanat Promphan on Saturday.

However, Mr Akanat said the party will not join the coalition which the Move Forward Party (MFP) is trying to put together if Gen Prayut is excluded. Some have called for Gen Prayut to be left out of any such arrangement.

Nor would UTN agree to any attempt to change Section 112, the so-called lese majeste law, which is one of the coalition's key policy planks. "The UTN's newly-elected MPs can perform their duties regardless and the party needs to make sure the coalition has the same direction in politics," he said.

"As for Gen Prayut, we nominated him as our prime ministerial candidate. Despite being defeated, he can still be the party's strategy team chairman." Asked what will happen if MFP and Pheu Thai fail to cobble together a government, he said the UTN has not thought that far ahead. "We're focusing on the present."