Dems deny coalition rumours

The Democrat Party on Saturday denied rumours that it was in talks with another party to form a rival coalition that excludes the Move Forward Party (MFP) and the United Thai Nation Party (UTN).

Ramet Rattanachaweng, acting Democrat spokesman, said no Democrats have taken part in any plan to set up a rival coalition and such rumours tarnished the party's reputation.

Meanwhile, Mr Ramet said the party would not get involved in a dispute over the role of the House Speaker following tensions between the MFP and the Pheu Thai Party over who should get the post. It is the prospective coalition's business to thrash out the issue, he said.

He said the House Speaker, who is the Parliament President by default, is required by the charter and parliament regulations to be impartial when carrying out his duty.

He said Democrat patriarch Chuan Leekpai did a perfect job and maintained impartiality when he was called to exercise judgements in parliament. He said he believed the prospective coalition partners could find a qualified person for the post.

He rejected reports that the Democrats and Pheu Thai would make a deal on who should be House Speaker.

Mr Ramet defended Mr Chuan over the latter's decision not to include a bill seeking to amend Section 112 on the House agenda during the last parliament, saying the proposed law was unconstitutional.

"It's not right to say he didn't support a public-sponsored bill. Several proposals initiated by the people were examined and passed into laws. A proposed constitutional amendment proposed by the people was also accepted for consideration," he said.

The spokesman also said the party, which won 25 seats in the general election, would not support any MFP-led bid to revise Section 112 although the matter is not part of the agreement reached by the eight prospective partners. He said Democrats have gathered information about the amendment proposal sponsored by the MFP and are gravely concerned on several points.

Earlier, former massage parlour tycoon Chuvit Kamolvisit said two parties were working out a plan in case the MFP's bid to set up the coalition government failed.

He also said the current government bloc led by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon were not giving up their plan to stay in power.