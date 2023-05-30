Srettha denies rumoured 'secret deal' to usurp MFP

Bhumjaithai Party leader Anutin Charnvirakul and Pheu Thai Party prime ministerial candidate Srettha Thavisin among fans at a Leicester City football match in England. (Photo: Sorayuth Suthassanachinda Facebook Page)

Srettha Thavisin, one of Pheu Thai's three prime ministerial candidates, on Monday denied in a tweet rumours about a "secret deal" to form another coalition led by the Pheu Thai.

He tweeted the message after a photo of him and Bhumjaithai leader Anutin Charnvirakul at a Leicester City match at the King Power Stadium in the UK circulated. Mr Srettha said their encounter was a coincidence.

The property tycoon said that he had known the family of Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha for years and had attended the match to support Leicester City's current bid to escape relegation.

"As for Mr Anutin, I know him personally, and we exchanged greetings and talked when we bumped into each other. There was no political talk or deal. We don't have to come to England to talk [about politics]," he wrote.

The encounter between the pair followed rumours about a secret deal between parties.

Former massage parlour tycoon Chuvit Kamolvisit had posted on his Facebook page that secret negotiations were conducted to plot a course should the Move Forward Party (MFP) fail to gather more than half of the House seats required to form a government.

Mr Chuvit said the secret deal was called "come home", a reference to former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra who recently announced his intention to return to Thailand in July this year. Thaksin tweeted on Sunday night that he was puzzled by Mr Chuvit's "secret deal" post. He said his daughter, Paetongtarn, who is another Pheu Thai prime ministerial candidate, had confirmed the party's support for the MFP.

Ms Paetongtarn also responded to the rumour in a light tone, posting a photo of a party meeting attended by key figures with the caption "secret deal or love deal!" in response to the rumour.

Pheu Thai leader Cholnan Srikaew said on Monday the party was not involved in secret negotiations of any kind and that Mr Srettha's trip to England had been for personal reasons only.

Mr Chuvit on Monday posted another message on social media, saying the secret meeting had taken place in Malaysia's Langkawi to discuss the formation of an alternative alliance comprising Pheu Thai, Bhumjaithai, Palang Pracharath, the Democrats and Chartthaipattana.