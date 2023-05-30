Prayut to MFP: Don't step out of line

Election winner shouldn't be talking with state agencies until it's in government, says caretaker PM

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha walks past reporters at Government House on Tuesday. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

The Move Forward Party (MFP) should not step out of line by meeting representatives of government agencies because it’s not in government yet, even if it did win the election, says Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha.

The caretaker prime minister was responding on Tuesday to reporters’ questions about a Move Forward plan to form a “transition team” to acquire information from state agencies and prepare to take over tasks from his caretaker government.

“That is inappropriate,” Gen Prayut said. “Government organisations are still under the present government. They will prepare information for the transition in the future.”

Asked if MFP leader Pita Limjaroenrat was acting like another prime minister by meeting key figures from the business community and other groups, Gen Prayut said he did not have such a perception.

“I’m not looking at it. I’m not starting any conflict with anyone. As I have told you, adhere to democratic rules,” he said.

The prime minister said that MFP could meet representatives from the private sector but it was inappropriate to meet with government organisations for the time being.

Move Forward was holding a meeting on Tuesday with its seven coalition allies to discuss further details related to forming a government, after they signed a memorandum of understanding on May 22.

MFP secretary-general Chaithawat Tulathon said his party would propose forming a government transition team with representatives from all eight coalition parties.

The team would consider information from various sectors and prepare relevant policies, he said.