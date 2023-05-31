MFP's Pita prepares for power

Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat, centre left, and Pheu Thai Party leader Cholnan Srikaew make a heart-shaped gesture at a press conference to affirm a commitment by the eight-party coalition group to form a government together despite the unsettled issue of which party will have final say over the appointment of the new House Speaker. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

The eight-party alliance led by the Move Forward Party (MFP) has formed a committee to prepare for a transition of power in a move labelled by outgoing Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha as "inappropriate".

MFP leader and prime ministerial candidate Pita Limjaroenrat on Tuesday announced the establishment of a “transitional coordination committee” following a meeting of the prospective coalition at the Prachachat Party’s headquarters in Bangkok.

The leaders of all eight parties agreed to establish the committee with Mr Pita as chairman.

In addition to the transitional coordination committee, seven working panels were also set up to deal with electricity, diesel, and energy prices; drought and El Nino issues; problems in the three southernmost border provinces; constitutional amendments; environmental concerns and PM2.5 pollution; the grassroots economy and SMEs; and drug-related problems.

Each panel consists of representatives from the eight parties, and will hold regular meetings to provide updates on their progress to the transitional coordination committee.

This collaborative approach aims to foster a consensus among all, enabling the formulation of comprehensive policies to address the country’s challenges and consolidate them into joint policies,” he said.

The finalised policies will be announced in parliament and implemented by both the executive and legislative branches, Mr Pita said.

"Our work is proceeding smoothly, and we are committed to working together to solve the problems of the people to the best of our abilities.

Furthermore, the allocation of positions within the executive branch will always prioritise the people’s interests," Mr Pita said.

Gen Prayut, however, when asked by reporters about the MFP’s transitional plans, criticised the move and warned against the scheduling of any meetings with representatives of government agencies.

Even though the MFP won the election, it’s not in government yet.

"That is inappropriate," Gen Prayut of the United Thai Nation Party said. "Government organisations are still under the present government. They will prepare information for the transition in the future."

Asked if Mr Pita was acting like another prime minister by meeting key figures from the business community and other groups, Gen Prayut said he did not have such a perception.

"I’m not looking at it. I’m not starting any conflict with anyone. As I have told you, we should adhere to democratic rules," he said.

The prime minister said that the MFP could meet representatives from the private sector, but it was inappropriate to meet with government organisations for the time being.

Asked about foreign investors’ reactions after the election, Gen Prayut said that they have been waiting for the new government to take shape.

"Several politicians said they would do many things [if they become the new government], and they are expected to revise [the current government’s projects], which makes me worry because several of the projects are already proceeding nicely,” Gen Prayut said.

The current government has been trying to attract foreign investors as part of efforts to boost the economy and GDP, Gen Prayut continued, adding that the new government should attach similar importance to encouraging investment from abroad.

"If any damage arises, there is nothing I can do because I will have left office by that time," said Gen Prayut who seized power in a 2014 coup before formally becoming prime minister.

Asked about the intention to replace military conscription with voluntary recruitment under the MoU signed last week by the MFP-led coalition, Gen Prayut, who concurrently serves as the Defence Minister, would only say: "It is up to them."

The MFP and its partners recently signed an MoU agreeing on a joint policy platform.