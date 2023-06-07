Move Forward's use of hammer and sickle challenged in complaint

The cartoon posted on the Facebook page of the Move Forward Party on April 18 shows the hammer and sickle on the lower right side. (Photo: Move Forward Party)

The Move Forward Party said the Election Commission has asked why it included a hammer and sickle in its campaign cartoon, after a complaint that it suggested opposition to the constitutional monarchy.

The MFP said on its Facebook account on Tuesday night that the EC posed the question in a recent letter to the party. The question concerned a cartoon the party posted on April 18 to introduce its list-MP candidates from the labour sector, ahead of the May 14 general election.

The EC letter said a complainant asked it to investigate if the party was against constitutional monarchy, which would be a violation of the constitution. The hammer and sickle is used to represent industrial and agricultural workers, and is also used by the communist movement.

The commission asked why the MFP used the hammer and sickle, and what it meant in the election camaign cartoon.

The MFP said on Tuesday night that the hammer and sickle in the campaign cartoon was intended to show that some of its list-MP candidates were from the labour sector.

MFP, which won the most seats in the general election, also wrote that it was facing "lawfare" against its bid to form a new government.