Poll results 'in mid-July'

Instant result sought: June 24 Democracy Group activists, in front of the Election Commission Office at the Government Complex, Chaeng Watthana, on Thursday demand that the EC certify the results of May 14's general election immediately. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

A vote recount won't affect the deadline for the Election Commission to endorse the election results in mid-July, according to Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam on Thursday.

He made the assurance after the EC ordered a recount of votes received by MPs-elect at 47 polling stations across 16 provinces on Sunday when it found that the total number of ballots cast for the candidates did not match the number of people who turned out to vote.

The recount won't affect the overall election time frame, as the EC has until July 13 to endorse the result of the polls, he said,

Under the current election rules, the EC has 60 days from the date of the election to make the election results official by certifying at least 95% of all MPs-elect.

Similarly, EC chairman Ittiporn Boonpracong said the results are likely to be endorsed well ahead of the mid-July deadline.

The public has been pressing the EC to endorse the results of the election as soon as possible, as the prolonged political uncertainty is hurting investors' confidence in the country and, thus, the economy.

The coalition partners of the Move Forward Party (MFP), which is expected to lead the formation of the next government as it won the most votes in the May 14 election, are also pushing the EC to endorse the results quickly so they can get on with their political agendas.

According to a source at the EC, votes cast for list-MP candidates at 31 polling stations would be recounted, while votes for candidates in the constituency contest at 16 polling stations would be recounted.

The source said the recounts would be held on Sunday at 47 polling stations in 16 provinces, namely Bangkok, Chon Buri, Chumphon, Trang, Nakhon Nayok, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Phrae, Lop Buri, Samut Sakhon, Saraburi, Sukhothai, Kanchanaburi, Chachoengsao, Phangnga, Phetchaburi, and Nong Khai.

Karoonpon Tieansuwan, an MFP deputy spokesman, said that the party did not think the recounts would have any bearing on the votes the party had received.

"We are confident Move Forward has received the voters' mandate [to form a government]," he said, adding that the EC must provide a justification if any poll reruns were to be held.

A group of demonstrators on Thursday demanded the EC dismiss all complaints against MFP leader Pita Limjaroenrat and endorse official election results as soon as possible to pave the way for the formation of a new government.

About 50 members of the June 24 Democracy group showed up at the EC's headquarters at the Government Complex to voice their demands.

Their leader, Somyot Prueksakasemsuk, said the EC should not accept any of the complaints filed in connection with Mr Pita's shareholding in iTV Plc, saying there would be mass demonstrations otherwise, he said.

The constitution prohibits a shareholder of a media organisation from running as an MP in a general election.

"As the EC has not verified 95% of the MP vote results, the opening of the House is delayed, and parliament cannot convene to elect a prime minister," Mr Somyot said.

"This allows Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha, the caretaker prime minister and defence minister, to remain in power."

Attempts to block Mr Pita and the party that received overwhelming voter support from forming a government has resulted in an "ongoing political crisis", Mr Somyot said.