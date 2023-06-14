330 MPs-elect get EC nod

Election Commission (EC) chairman Ittiporn Boonpracong speaks to reporters on June 9 as he led his team in a ritual and merit-making ceremony at the Government Complex on Chaeng Watthana Road, where the EC headquarters is located, to mark the body’s 25th anniversary. (Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

The Election Commission (EC) has confirmed that 330 MPs-elect in the constituency contest are not facing any complaints, according to a source at the poll agency.

However, the agency has yet to endorse them pending the results of a probe into another 50 constituency MPs-elect, the source said.

The six-member commission on Tuesday acknowledged the initial probe results into the 330 MPs-elect presented by the Office of the EC and found they have no complaints filed against them, the source said.

However, Section 127 of the organic law on the election of MPs stipulates that the EC must endorse at least 95%, or 380 of 400 MPs-elect in the constituency contest, who face no complaints about election law violation or poll fraud.

In light of this, the commission has instructed the office to complete the probe into the rest of the constituency MPs-elect, the source said.

The office is expected to present the inquiry results for consideration at a meeting next week so the commission can endorse the 380 MPs-elect, the source added.

Following the May 14 election, the House will seat 500 elected members -- 400 from constituencies and the rest from party lists.

Under the current election rules, the EC has 60 days after an election to certify at least 95% or 475 of all 500 winning election candidates.

The number is enough for the newly elected House of Representatives to convene its first meeting.

Section 121 of the constitution stipulates that the House shall convene its first meeting within 15 days of the endorsement.

Natural Resources and Environment Minister and Chartthaipattana Party leader Varawut Silpa-archa said on Tuesday that he hoped the party's MPs-elect would be among the first batch of election candidates endorsed by the poll agency.

He said he believed the EC would be able to endorse 95% of election winners ahead of the 60-day deadline in July.

Mr Varawut said the party only has 10 MPs-elect, and they face no complaints.