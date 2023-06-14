'Political vacuum' sparks jitters

On the same page: Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat puts on a jacekt of the Federation of Thai SMES on Tuesday as Sangchai Theerakulwanich, the federation president, right, looks on. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

The private sector has expressed concern that any delay in the formation of a new government may have an adverse impact on the economy.

Sanan Angubolkul, chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce, said Thai and foreign investors are keeping a close watch on political parties' bids to form a new government.

"The private sector would like a new government to be formed quickly. Any delays could slow down the economy," Mr Sanan said.

"It is estimated that the new government may not be able to take shape in August, and the bid to form a government may drag on until September," he added.

He went on to say that Chinese investors have made up the largest number of foreign companies seeking promotional privileges from the Board of Investment.

Chinese investors are also monitoring the formation of a new government and are waiting to see how it will implement its policies and whether they affect foreign investment, Mr Sanan said.

"The new government should be formed as quickly as possible for the country's best interests," he said.

Regarding relations between Thailand and Saudi Arabia, investors from the two countries are seeking to jointly invest in several projects while more than 200,000 tourists from Saudi Arabia are expected to visit Thailand this year, Mr Sanan said.

Sanan: Investors are watching

Meanwhile, Move Forward Party leader and prime ministerial candidate Pita Limjaroenrat on Tuesday led the party's economic team to meet for talks with Sangchai Theerakulwanich, president of the Federation of Thai SMEs.

Mr Sangchai said he was glad that he and Mr Pita exchanged ideas on how to steer policies that will benefit the grassroots economy.

Mr Pita also wrote on the federation's visitors' book that "I am glad to work with all Thai SMEs to build a strong and equal economic system to promote equality for everyone".

Supant Mongkolsuthree, deputy leader of the Thai Sang Thai Party, on Tuesday voiced concern about debt problems and bad loans among the public, particularly car loans.

During the first five months of this year, more than 90,000 cars were seized by finance companies from customers who defaulted on car loans, said Mr Supant, a former chairman of the Federation of Thai Industries.

Currently, there are unpaid car debts worth more than 180 billion baht, he said, adding that the National Credit Bureau recently warned that over the next four months, about 1 million cars might be seized from debtors who have defaulted on loans.

As a result, finance companies will be reluctant to extend loans, and this will affect the car market in the future, he said.

"The new government will have to solve this loan problem urgently. The longer a vacuum of power remains, the more problems people will face. Debts will increase, and there will be fewer opportunities to create new income streams.

"The economy has not been given a stimulus since the election," he said.

The public and businesses have been pressing the Election Commission (EC) to endorse the results of the election as soon as possible, as the prolonged political uncertainty is hurting investors' confidence in the country and, thus, the economy.

The coalition partners of the Move Forward Party (MFP), which is expected to lead the formation of the next government as it won the most votes in the May 14 election, are also pushing the EC to endorse the results quickly so they can get on with forming a government.

However, EC chairman Ittiporn Boonpracong previously said the results are likely to be endorsed well ahead of the mid-July deadline.