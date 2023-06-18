Talks with senators going well: MFP

Rangsiman Rome

The Move Forward Party (MFP) has expressed confidence that senators will support its leader Pita Limjaroenrat to be the next prime minister.

MFP spokesman and party-list MP-elect Rangsiman Rome said on Saturday the party has been lobbying the senators. "Negotiations are proceeding nicely. Some senators may ask for time to make decisions, but some have already made up their minds. As far as I know, positive signs are emerging. I believe Mr Pita will become prime minister,'' Mr Rangsiman said.

"It is likely that we will also be able to switch off Section 272 under the constitution,'' Mr Rangsiman said. He referred to the party's bid to remove the section which allows the 250 senators appointed by the now-defunct coup-engineer, the National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO), to join MPs in electing a prime minister in parliament.

It will be the last time these senators will co-elect a prime minister. After the 2019 election, they joined MPs in voting for Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha to return as prime minister. The constitution stipulates the Senate serves a five-year transitional term following the 2019 election. It ends next year. "Why should Section 272 be allowed to continue to cause any further troubles? The best way is to respect the decision of voters in the May 14 election," Mr Rangsiman said.

Meanwhile, a meeting of the eight-party prospective coalition led by the MFP, originally planned for Tuesday, has been rescheduled for Thursday instead.