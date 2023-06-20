Section
Prawit reports in as new MP
Thailand
Politics

Prawit reports in as new MP

published : 20 Jun 2023 at 16:58

writer: Online Reporters

Gen Prawit shows his new MP identification card to reporters after registering with the Office of the Secretariat of the House of Representatives on Tuesday. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)
Gen Prawit shows his new MP identification card to reporters after registering with the Office of the Secretariat of the House of Representatives on Tuesday. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)

Gen Prawit Wongsuwon, the Palang Pracharath Party leader, was among the newly endorsed MPs who reported to the Office of the Secretariat of the House of Representatives on Tuesday.

The Election Commission on Monday endorsed all 500 members of the House of Representatives - 400 elected in the constituency system and 100 in the party-list system.

The EC has the authority to continue investigating complaints against the MPs for up to one year under Section 138 of the law on the election of MPs.

The new MPs began reporting to the Office of the Secretariat of the House of Representatives on Tuesday with a certificate issued by the EC and other supporting documents as required.

Gen Prawit, the only party-list MP of the PPRP, was among them. He arrived at the parliament building about 2pm. There, he was greeted by a number of PPRP MPs.

About 15 minutes later, after completing formalities, he was interviewed on the Parliament TV Channel. He thanked the people who voted for his party and asked all MPs to work together for the good of the people and the country.

When asked if the PPRP would field a candidate for the post of House speaker, Gen Prawit replied, "I don't know."

Asked to comment on his being mentioned as a possible choice for prime minister, he again said, "I don't know."

Asked whether he had discussed this with the Pheu Thai Party Gen Prawit did not reply, walking away and leaving the parliament in a waiting car.

