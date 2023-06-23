UTN leader 'won't ditch' Gen Prayut

United Thai Nation (UTN) Party MPs, including party secretary-general Akanat Promphan, centre, show their MP cards on Thursday after being certified by the Election Commission. (Photo: Nutthawat Wichieanbut)

United Thai Nation (UTN) Party leader, Pirapan Salirathavibhaga, has dismissed news reports that he was ditching Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha by quitting the party and his cabinet secretary post.

He said the reports were baseless, and working under Gen Prayut has been a blessing.

"I'll absolutely never abandon a person as respectable as Gen Prayut," he said.

Mr Pirapan said he reports to work as usual and will continue serving as prime minister secretary-general until the new government takes over.

A joint sitting of the House of Representatives and the Senate is expected to convene on July 13 to select a new prime minister, followed by the appointment of a new cabinet on July 21. A swearing-in ceremony for the ministers is tipped for late next month.

"I'm more than delighted to be serving Gen Prayut, and this feeling will never change," Mr Pirapan said. "It's a choice I've made to stand by Gen Prayut until the very last second of his time in office as prime minister."

Meanwhile, UTN secretary-general, Akanat Promphan, said the party's MPs are receiving Election Commission (EC) certification and are registering themselves with the House.

Mr Pirapan may obtain his certification from the EC at his own convenience. MP registration is open until parliament convenes its first meeting.

Also, Thanakorn Wangboonkong- chana, PM's Office Minister and a UTN list MP, denied an earlier media report that Gen Prayut had packed up and was ready to leave his Government House office.

Gen Prayut has come to work every day, but he is well aware of when he will move out, he said. The government is prepared to hand over power to the incoming administration, Mr Thanakorn said.