Other names could be put up for PM's job

Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat meets supporters in the northern province of Lampang mid this month. (Photo: Move Forward Party)

More names could be nominated for the parliamentary selection of the next prime minister other than just Pita Limjaroenrat from the Move Forward Party (MFP), says Senator Akanit Muensawad.

He was responding to mounting pressure by supporters of the MFP for senators to vote for Mr Pita as the new PM. Since there could be more candidates nominated, senators have the right to vote for one who they consider to be the most suitable choice in terms of both ethical standards and capability, said Gen Akanit.

"Well, they should gather 376 votes from MPs from the beginning, then senators will totally opt out of voting [to select the new PM] altogether," he said, responding to speculation the Senate would be blamed by MFP supporters in the event Mr Pita gets less than 376 votes.

"You will become the government if you get 376 votes right from the beginning. Can you? Don't make it sound like the Senate's fault," he said.

Senator Jate Siratharanont said some senators had closed the door on any possible talks with the MFP as it seeks Senate support for Mr Pita to be the next prime minister,

The party wants to amend Section 112, also known as the lese majeste law, which has put some people off.

Meanwhile, asked about the MFP's armed forces reform policy, Gen Akanit said he supports reform of the armed forces being implemented by the armed forces themselves, not the version proposed by the MFP.

He accused the MFP of copying the US military's organisational structure as a model for its own proposed reform of the Thai armed forces.

Under the reforms, conscription would end, while the Defence Council, Internal Security Operation Command (Isoc) and military court would be scrapped.