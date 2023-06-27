Pita: Senators should not abuse lese majeste law issue

They risk pitting the monarchy against the people, he says

Move Forward Party leader and candidate for prime minister Pita Limjaroenrat waves to photographers at the parliament on Tuesday. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)

Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat has warned senators not to use his party's intention to amend the lese majeste law as an excuse to block his election as prime minister, because that would pit the institution against the people.

Mr Pita said at the parliament on Tuesday that any attempt to use MFP's plan to amend Section 112 of the Criminal Code to prevent his becoming prime minister was an issue of concern.

"That is tantamount to letting the people's voice clash directly with the institution. It is inappropriate and dangerous," Mr Pita said while leading his party's new MPs to report to the House secretariat.

Section 112 protects the royal institution from being offended.

"Section 112 has been used as a political tool against people with different opinions, and that does no good for any institution," he said.

The leader of the election-winning party confirmed that he would maintain the system of constitutional monarchy in Thailand.

"Many parties still misunderstand. Amendment is not revocation. There have been talks with senators and they are starting to understand that to maintain the constitutional monarchy there must be suitable changes at a time when Thailand is in a period of transition," Mr Pita said.

Asked to comment on senators who announced they would not vote for him as prime minister, Mr Pita said he hoped they would adhere to the principle of not going against the people's voice. His party won 151 House seats, more than any other party.

The constitution allows senators to join House representatives in voting for a prime minister at a joint sitting. The parliament consists of 500 elected representatives and 250 appointed senators.

To become prime minister, Mr Pita needs the support of a majority of the 750 members of the joint parliament - at least 376 votes.

Mr Pita claimed on Tuesday that he did have enough support in the Senate to ensure his election as prime minister.