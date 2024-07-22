MFP confident as court date looms

Chaithawat Tulathon

The outcome of the charter court ruling on whether to dissolve the Move Forward Party (MFP) will not deter the party from its goals and objectives either way, says leader Chaithawat Tulathon.

The MFP has grown stronger, with its members better equipped and more prepared to work so the party will emerge victorious at the next general election, he said. He expressed confidence the ruling would favour the party, saying its legal arguments were solid. He added there was no need to hold a party meeting to discuss the matter.

"There's still time to talk. We've told the MPs that if the outcome is negative, there will be a process to follow. So, it's not necessary to discuss the issue at this moment," he said.

Mr Chaithawat said party MPs are due to attend the House meeting on Aug 7 so they will follow the ruling hearing at parliament and gather at the party's headquarters later.

He also urged party supporters who wanted to extend moral support to gather at party headquarters, which is a more convenient alternative to the court compound. The Constitutional Court wrapped up its hearing into the case last week after agreeing it now had enough evidence to hand down a ruling. After a four-month review, it is scheduled to rule on the party's fate on Aug 7.

The ruling is in response to a petition submitted in March by the Election Commission (EC) asking the court to dissolve the MFP for violating Section 92 of the organic law on political parties. The court accepted the petition for hearing on April 3.

The poll agency's request is based on the court's ruling on Jan 31 that the MFP's efforts to change Section 112 of the Criminal Code reflected an intention to undermine the constitutional monarchy. The EC also asked the court to ban the party's executives from standing in future elections and prohibit them from registering or serving as executives of a new party for 10 years.

MFP chief adviser Pita Limjaroenrat echoed Mr Chaithawat's remark that the outcome will not affect the party in the long run. Asked if the EC should bear responsibility if the party is not dissolved, he said the party has not discussed the matter.