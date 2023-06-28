Move Forward postpones House speaker meeting with Pheu Thai

Pheu Thai Party leader Cholnan Srikaew, left, holds the shoulder of Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat during a friendly moment at a restaurant in Bangkok on May 17. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

The Move Forward Party has postponed indefinitely its planned meeting with the Pheu Thai Party on Wednesday after its coalition ally again demanded the position of House speaker.

MFP deputy spokeswoman Pakamon Noon-anan informed reporters of the indefinite delay on Tuesday night. The two major players in the eight-party coalition had earlier planned to reach agreement on the House speaker’s seat at a meeting on Wednesday.

However, on Tuesday Pheu Thai again insisted it must have the House speaker’s post in accordance with its proposal to have 14 ministerial positions plus the speaker's post, and MFP would have 14 ministerial positions and the prime minister.

MFP won the most House seats, 151, at the May 14 general election, and Pheu Thai came second with 141.

With Pheu Thai standing firm on having the House speaker’s seat, MFP has named Phitsanulok MP Padipat Suntiphada as its candidate for the job.