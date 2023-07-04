Wan Muhamad is new House speaker

Mr Wan Noor addresses the House after being nominated as the sole candidate for the job of speaker, in the parliament on Tuesday morning. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

Wan Muhamad Noor Matha, leader of the Prachachat Party, was the only nominee for the post of House speaker when lawmakers met on Tuesday morning and was therefore declared elected under parliamentary regulations.

Pita Limjaroenrat, leader of the Move Forward Party, nominated Mr Wan Muhamad when the House began its first session. There were 496 representatives in signed attendance. Full attendance is 500.

Mr Wan Muhamad, 79, then addressed the meeting, outlining his vision for the job as required by parliamentary regulations.

He said he would be politically neutral and follow the advice His Majesty the King gave when opening the new parliament on Monday.

Mr Wan Muhamad said he would do his job honestly and comply with laws and parliamentary regulations.

By parliamentary regulations, Mr Wan Muhamad automatically became the House speaker because he was the sole nominee.

Interim House Speaker Virote Pao-in cancelled the planned secret vote for House speaker and officially announced Mr Wan Muhamad was the new House speaker.

Mr Wan Muhamad has been elected to the House nine times. He has earlier served as House speaker and ex-officio parliament president, and separately as deputy interior minister, transport minister and agriculture minister.

The two main coalition allies, the Move Forward Party and Pheu Thai Party, agreed on Monday to nominate Mr Wan Muhamad for House speaker after weeks of insisting they each wanted the job and ending in stalemate.

Move Forward MP Padipat Suntiphada was later elected first deputy House speaker by secret ballot and Pheu Thai MP Pichet Chuamuangphan second deputy speaker.