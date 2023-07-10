Protest site ready ahead of 'problematic' vote for PM

The parliament will convene a joint sitting of representatives and senators on Thursday morning to vote for the next prime minister. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

An area near the parliament has been prepared for demonstrators when the House and Senate meet on Thursday to vote on who should be the new prime minister, a vote some senators warn could be problematic.

House Speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha said on Monday that vacant land owned by the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration opposite Thahan Road would be available for demonstrators when the parliament convenes in joint sitting at 9.30am on Thursday.

Demonstrators should not gather in front of the parliament itself because there was construction work going on which could pose a danger to them, Mr Wan said.

He had coordinated with City Hall in arranging the nearby area be available. It had a clear view of the parliament and there would be tents and toilets available for people there.

Mr Wan asked that demonstrators help maintain order. Thursday's meeting was a significant event and the parliament an important place.

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt said on Monday the 5-rai area was in the grounds of a City Hall complex and could accommodate about 600 people.

Eight coalition allies plan to nominate Pita Limjaroenrat, leader of the election-winning Move Forward Party, as the next prime minister at Thursday's meeting. However, Mr Pita is facing complaints about his eligibility for political office over an inherited shareholding in iTV Plc that he managed as executor of his father's estate.

The constitution prohibits a shareholder of a media organization from running in a general election. Anyone who does so knowing they were not qualified is liable to penalities including imprisonment, fines and suspension of electoral rights.

Senator Direkrit Jenkhrongtham said that unless there is a clear ruling on Mr Pita's eligibility ahead of the meeting, there would be a big debate.

He warned parliamentarians they could be held in violation of the constitution if they vote for Mr Pita while being aware his eligibility was in question.

Mr Direkrit said unless the prime ministerial vote was postponed, many senators may abstain.

Senator Seree Suwannapanon said MPs of the eight coalition allies could be seen as violating the constitution if they vote for Mr Pita, and their parties may risk legal penalties including disbandment.

However, Senator Ampol Chinawatana said he would vote for a prime ministerial candidate from the political parties that had a majority in the House, so that the new government would also have majority support.

Appearing to support Mr Pita, Senator Ampol said the people's choice must be respected, otherwise there was no point in having a general election.

The constitution requires the new prime minister be supported by a majority of the combined vote of the 500 members of the House of Representatives and the 250 senators - a minimum 376 votes.