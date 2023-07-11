Pita sends message to MPs, senators ahead of Thursday's vote

Pita Limjaroenrat, Move Forward leader and the party's candidate for prime minister, sends a message to MPs and senators, asking they allow Thailand a democratic majority government, in line with the people's wishes. (Capture from video on Pita Limjaroenrat Facebook)

Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat on Tuesday sent a message to MPs and senators, asking that Thailand be allowed a democratic majority government in accordance with the people’s will when they vote for a new prime minister on Thursday.

Mr Pita, the MPF’s sole prime ministerial candidate, made his appeal in a video posted on his Facebook page.

In the video, lasting 4 minutes 33 seconds, the MPF leader began by saying that May 14 was the day when the will of the Thai people was clearly expressed through ballot papers that showed 14,438,851 votes going to the MFP, giving it victory and the most House seats, 152.

“This is a loud voice, heard across the country, showing that people want change. I and Move Forward will adhere to the people’s mandate to move ahead and form a government. We have mustered the votes of eight coalition parties, representing 72% of voters who exercised their voting rights.

"In normal politics, we, a coalition government led by the MPF, would already be running the country and tackling the people’s problems,’’ Mr Pita said.

He said it had taken almost two months to get to the vote for a prime minister since the general election. The eight-party alliance was still awaiting decisions by senators on the formation of a government in line with the people’s will, or not.

“Today, it’s clear that Thailand is in an unusual political situation. The people’s mandate earned through elections has been repeatedly overthrown by coups, lawfare and party dissolutions. This abnormality is caused by the 2017 Constitution and that cannot be denied.

“This is an opportunity for Thailand to return to normalcy. Give Thailand this opportunity to have a legitimate government, one which will move ahead and fix Thailand, as the people expected. Give Thailand the opportunity to return to a parliamentary political path that people can have faith in and pin their hopes on.

"Give Thailand the opportunity to move forward, for change - fair wages, comprehensive welfare benefits, a progressive and fair economy with its own innovations and reduced inequality, and equality in society with laws that protect rights and liberties, not the suppression of people’s rights,’’ the MFP prime ministerial candidate said.

He said the votiong on July 13 for a prime minister was not just a vote for him or the MFP, but a chance to confirm that Thailand will move forward along a normal democratic path, like other democratic countries around the world.

This would confirm that although people still lived with a constitution that seemed to support unusual politics, parliamentarians could use their voice to carry out the people’s will as expressed through the elections, to successfully form a government with majority representation. It was a joint mission for all parliamentarians, who represent Thai people across the country.

“On this occasion, I would like to communicate with all MPs and senators who may not like our political approach. In normal politics, you can scrutinise, grill or vote me out of the position. But voting for a majority government will give Thailand the opportunity to move ahead, in the way that it should,’’ Mr Pita said.

He promised to be a prime minister for all people, regardless of which party they voted for or whatever their political ideology.

“I will be a prime minister who runs the country and embraces the diversity of everyone’s dreams,’’ Mr Pita said.