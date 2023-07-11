Prayut retiring from politics

Caretaker premier resigns from UTN, says he did his best in nine years in office

Caretaker Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha waves away reporters’ questions before chairing a cabinet meeting at Government House on June 13. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has announced his retirement from politics, nine years after he took power in a coup as army chief.

“From now on I want to quit politics, resigning as a member of the United Thai Nation Party,” he said in a statement released by the party on Tuesday.

Gen Prayut did not run in the May 14 election as a party-list MP but served as the chief adviser to the UTN and one of its two prime ministerial candidates. He will remain caretaker premier until a new government is formed.

Voting to choose the next prime minister is scheduled to begin on Thursday but it is not clear whether Pita Limjaroenrat of the coalition-leading Move Forward Party will be chosen in the first round.

Gen Prayut, 69, said on Tuesday said he had “achieved many successes” in his nine years in office.

“I as prime minister have worked hard to protect the nation, religion and monarchy for the benefit of the beloved people. The result is currently bearing fruit for the public,” he said in a statement.

“I have tried to strengthen the country in all areas for stability and peace and overcame many obstacles domestically and internationally.”

In the nine years since his coup, Gen Prayut survived challenges in the form of court cases, House confidence votes and street protests by opponents who saw him as an opportunist who lacked a public mandate.