Prawit re-elected as PPRP leader after immediate resignation

Gen Prawit Wongsuwon has been re-elected as the Palang Pracharath Party leader, hours after stepping down from the position on Saturday morning.
Following the immediate resignation of Gen Prawit, who also serves as a caretaker deputy prime minister, the PPRP began the voting process to elect a new party leader and a 21-member executive board.
Palang Pracharath MP Atthakorn Sirilatthayakorn nominated Gen Prawit for the top post, and he was the sole candidate.
The unofficial voting results showed thT Gen Prawit made a comeback as the party leader. The five new deputy leaders elected are Santi Promphat, Paiboon Nititawan, Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn, Wirat Rattanaset, and Trinuch Thienthong.
Capt Thamanat Prompow, a key figure of the PPRP and MP for Phayao, became the party's secretary-general again. He, along with 20 other MPs under his control, had been ousted from the party last year for plotting against Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.
Before the voting started, Mr Paiboon said, "Gen Prawit will remain in the party and will always look after it."
According to a party source, Gen Prawit did not attend the meeting.
This week, the election-winner Move Forward Party (MFP) stressed that it will not form a government with the PPRP and the United Thai Nation (UTN) Party as its coalition partners, calling them "remnants of a dictatorship".