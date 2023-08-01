Thaksin's planned return unchanged

Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra appears in an episode of the CARE Clubhouse x CARE Talk programme in May 2023. (Screenshot)

Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra's planned return to his home country remained unchanged, Pheu Thai Party deputy leader Phumtham Wechayachai confirmed on Thursday.

Mr Phumtham told reporters at the parliament on Thursday, denying rumours of the delayed return of Thaksin, who is widely believed to be Pheu Thai's de facto leader.

"Everything remains the same," Mr Phumtham said when asked whether the schedule for Thaksin's return had been postponed.

Last week, Thaksin's daughter Paetongtarn "Ung Ing" Shinawatra, also a prime ministerial candidate of Pheu Thai, announced on Instragram that her father is set to arrive at Don Mueang airport on Monday next week (Aug 10).

The fugitive former prime minister has been living in self-imposed exile since being overthrown by a military coup on Sept 19, 2006.