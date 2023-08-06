Ex-Dem leaders slam coalition push

Former leaders of the Democrat Party, Chuan Leekpai (left) and Banyat Bantadtan, attended the party’s special meeting to select its new leader on July 9. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

Two former Democrat leaders on Sunday opposed the party's plan to join the Pheu Thai-led coalition, as it again failed to elect a new executive board and leader due to a lack of quorum.

Chuan Leekpai, who served as House speaker in the previous administration, said the party needs to issue a resolution if it wants to be a part of a coalition, adding the decisions of individual members do not reflect the party's decision.

He said the time wasn't right for the party to begin discussions about which coalition to join, but the issue kept coming up because several Democrat members have been seen meeting Pheu Thai key figures to negotiate cabinet post allocations.

"When individual members act on their own, it's their private matter. If it's a party matter, the board must adopt a resolution and no one should do anything that goes against it," he said.

Meanwhile, Banyat Bantadtan, another former Democrat leader, said the party should focus on rebuilding party rather than joining the government. "Once we have a new leader and a new executive board, I'll ask them to consider this idea," he said.

Mr Banyat also noted that Democrat members have to consider the party's stance on the so-called Thaksin regime when considering whether to join the Pheu Thai-led coalition.

Separately, acting Democrat leader Jurin Laksanawisit insisted on Sunday the party's new executive board will decide on the matter. "We shouldn't rush into making a decision," he said.

It remains to be seen when the Democrats will get a new leader, after the second attempt to find Mr Jurin's successor failed on Sunday.

The special assembly began at 9.30am but the turnout was low. When the meeting opened, party director Sutham Rahong said only 210 members signed in, 40 short of the quorum. After an hour of waiting, only 13 more showed up, so the meeting was cancelled.

Chalermchai Sri-on, acting party secretary-general, condemned party members who chose not to show up to Sunday's meeting, saying they disrespected the rules and undermined the party's unity.